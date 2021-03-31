WAKEFIELD - It’s officially spring, and the Nahant Street Yardwaste Site (the “Pit”) will open for the season on April 3.
The site is a collection spot for residents to drop off leaves, grass, clippings, shrubs, and brush. Permits are $25, available to Wakefield residents only, and must be renewed annually.
With the exception of days when curbside collection is scheduled, the site is open Wednesdays and Saturdays, and the second and fourth Sundays of each month.
Commercial vehicles, trucks over ½ ton, and landscaping companies are not permitted at the Nahant Street Site.
Permits can be purchased at Town Hall’s Public Works window or purchase online. If you plan to come to the Public Works office, note that Town Hall is open to the public daily from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Mercury Collection
Residents can safely dispose of mercury at the Nahant Street site on April 21, June 23, August 25, and November 3 from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. No permit is required for this service.
Curbside Collection
Curbside yardwaste collection will take place on May 15, November 6, and November 20. Yardwaste must be curbside prior to 7 a.m. in barrels or compostable paper bags. Branches should be cut to 3-foot lengths and bundled with string or baler twine, not wire or plastic rope. Bundles should not exceed 18 inches in diameter. Yardwaste that includes ineligible items or placed in plastic bags will not be collected.
Household Hazardous Waste Collection
Reading and Wakefield co-host hazardous waste days for residents of these two communities. See the list of acceptable materials at www.wakefield.com.
The next harzardous waste collection day is June 26, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Reading DPW Garage, 75 Newcrossing Road, Reading.
If you need to dispose of hazardous waste in between these local collections, check out the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection site for collection location.
Questions about these programs? Connect with our Department of Public Works at (781) 246-6301.
