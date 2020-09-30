Phil It Up

WORKING TOGETHER TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE - C-4 Analytics of Wakefield hosted Phil It Up Week at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Stoneham & Wakefield. Small groups of 10 people or less visited the Clubs and did a variety of capital work. This is the third year the company has done this to honor Phil Murphy, an employee at C-4 Analytics who passed very young. His legacy continues through this work.

 (Courtesy photo)

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.