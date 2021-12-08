WAKEFIELD - The federal American Rescue Plan Act, commonly known as ARPA, is providing funds to the Commonwealth and its municipalities from the Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund and Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund. Wakefield is slated to receive about $8 million through the ARPA program.
The community is invited to join Wakefield’s Town Council and Town Administrator to learn about ARPA and collectively discuss the possibilities for the use of the funds. The interactive session will take place on December 16, 2021 at 7 p.m. via Zoom.
Register today online at www.wakefield.ma.us.
The U.S. Department of Treasury specifies that recipients may use ARPA funds to:
Support public health expenditures, by, for example, funding COVID-19 mitigation efforts, medical expenses, behavioral healthcare, and certain public health and safety staff
Address negative economic impacts caused by the public health emergency, including economic harms to workers, households, small businesses, impacted industries, and the public sector
Replace lost public sector revenue, using this funding to provide government services to the extent of the reduction in revenue experienced due to the pandemic
Provide premium pay for essential workers, offering additional support to those who have and will bear the greatest health risks because of their service in critical infrastructure sectors
Invest in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure, making necessary investments to improve access to clean drinking water, support vital wastewater and stormwater infrastructure, and to expand access to broadband internet.
Participants will learn about the types of projects than can and cannot be funded via ARPA and will have the opportunity to discuss each of the eligible categories through virtual break-out sessions.
