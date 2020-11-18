WAKEFIELD - The Town of Wakefield’s Environmental Sustainability Committee is seeking one or more interested students (ages 15-18) to join the committee as an ex-officio (non-voting) member.
In creating the Environmental Sustainability Committee, the Town of Wakefield recognizes that sustainable and environmental practices are critical to protecting the ecological and economic health of our community and surrounding areas. Addressing environmental issues, such as resource conservation, waste reduction, energy efficiency and the use of public spaces can contribute to the well-being of the town and its businesses. The Committee works with the Town Administrator, town departments, boards and commissions to assist and advise on ways to encourage balanced and responsible environmental stewardship aligned with Wakefield town priorities.
The Committee’s responsibilities are as follows:
• To review and comment on Town policies and practices to determine opportunities for improved and cost-effective sustainability programs, such as conservation, waste reduction and energy efficiencies;
• To engage with Town Departments and Committees/Commissions on existing or proposed initiatives;
• To identify resources, grants, and programs that can reinforce sustainability goals;
• To propose, encourage and promote local sustainability projects and initiative (Rain Barrel, composting, recycling); and
• To engage in public awareness and education
The student representative will be a fully participating, non-voting member of the committee and will be included in all discussions and deliberations. Committee meetings are the second Thursday of each month, usually from 7pm to 8:30pm. Student representatives must live in the Town of Wakefield but may attend any school.
Students who are interested in being appointed to the Town of Wakefield Environmental Sustainability Committee should submit a letter of interest to Sherri Dalton at sdalton@wakefield.ma.us by January 4, 2021 explaining reason for interest in the committee and any relevant experience they bring to the position. Resumes can be included as well if available.
