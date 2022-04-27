WAKEFIELD – There will be upcoming opportunities for Wakefield residents to obtain rapid, at-home COVID test kits at this week’s carnival, sponsored by the Wakefield Independence Day Committee (WIDC), taking place in the Galvin parking lot on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m.
Residents should look for the Wakefield staffer in a small tent by the ticket booth on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m. to obtain up to two kits per household.
Proceeds from the carnival will benefit the WIDC, a 501(c) 3 organization that organizes Wakefield’s Fourth of July parade.
This year marks the parade’s 100th anniversary year!
For more information about the WIDC and view the full carnival schedule, view the WIDC Facebook page.
If you have any questions, or need a kit but cannot attend any of these events, please contact our Emergency Management Department at 339-219-4614.
