WAKEFIELD - Wakefield Municipal Gas & Light Department (WMGLD) General Manager Pete Dion, Commission Chair Jennifer Kallay, and Commissioner Tom Boettcher recently participated in a ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony at the Massachusetts Municipal Wholesale Electric’s (MMWEC) Master Sergeant Alexander Cotton Memorial Solar Project in Ludlow. The WMGLD is one of six municipal light plants participating in the largest single solar field and the largest municipally-owned solar project in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.
The MMWEC/Master Sergeant Alexander Cotton Memorial Solar Project is a 6.9-megawatt AC/10.34-megawatt DC solar farm constructed on a 35-acre section of MMWEC’s Ludlow campus, adjacent to Westover Air Reserve Base. The project will generate more than 13,800 megawatt hours (MWh) per year, enough to power over 1,500 homes, and is expected to displace nearly 13,220,400 pounds of CO2 emissions from Massachusetts power plants per year, based on current ISO New England average emissions.1
The project is named in honor of the late Master Sergeant Alexander Cotton of the 439th Airlift Wing at Westover Air Reserve Base, in appreciation of his dedication and service, and in recognition of the long history between MMWEC and Westover.
According to MMWEC, the panels feature state of the art bifacial module technology that produce energy from direct sunlight as well as light reflected onto the backside of the panels. As a result of this technology, the panels allow for better year-round production, including during the winter when snow cover on the ground reflects light onto the back of the panel.
“Consistent with the Commonwealth’s decarbonization roadmap, the solar project allows the participating municipal light departments to increase the non-carbon generation mix in their power portfolios, while helping them to maintain stable rates for their customers,” MMWEC CEO Ronald C. DeCurzio said.
“We are excited to be a part of this project with our colleagues from Boylston, Ipswich, Mansfield, Marblehead, and Peabody,” General Manager Dion added. “Our participation in this important project brings the WMGLD and the Commonwealth closer to its goal of net zero emissions.”
MMWEC is a non-profit, public corporation and political subdivision of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts created by an Act of the General Assembly in 1975 and authorized to issue debt to finance a wide range of energy facilities. MMWEC provides a variety of power supply, financial, risk management and other services to the state’s consumer- owned, municipal utilities. EDF Renewables is the project developer.
