LIGHTING THE WAY - Wakefield Municipal Gas & Light Department (WMGLD) (from left) General Manager Peter Dion, Commissioner Tom Boettcher and Commission Chair Jennifer Kallay recently participated in a ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony for the MMWEC/Master Sergeant Alexander Cotton Memorial Solar Project in Ludlow. During the event, the WMGLD representatives had an opportunity to meet with Master Sergeant Cotton’s widow, Suzette Cotton (second from right) and daughter Kidon Gebersazik (right). The project is the largest single solar field and largest municipally-owned solar project in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. (Courtesy photo)