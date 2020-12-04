Maddy is a kind, compassionate, and dedicated student, who has made a substantial impact on the community. Classmates of Maddy would often describe her as intelligent, helpful and extremely kind. Even people who do not know her see her as a bubbly and welcoming person. To the RMHS community, Maddy is known for her dedication and hard work.
Maddy shares that her high school experience has truly shaped her into the young woman she is today. She has had so many amazing memories and experiences that she will remember forever. She feels that her friends, teachers and classes have shaped her and helped her become who she is. “High school was definitely a whirlwind experience, super challenging at times, but I’m grateful for everything that I’ve learned,” she shares.
Maddy has made her mark on RMHS through her academic accomplishments. She was inducted into National Honor Society for her high GPA, community service work and her leadership skills. She also is an accomplished Latin student and has taken the National Latin exam and done well each time.
She has dedicated a lot of her time to the Girl Rising Club at RMHS. Girl Rising is an empowering group of individuals whose mission is to educate others and empower young women. Maddy shares that she loves the club and what it stands for, and of course, the members of the group. This year she is an officer for the club, a leadership role that has allowed her to practice her skills of public speaking and organization.
In the summers Maddy volunteers at a camp in Cape Cod where she works with kids as a camp counselor. She says she has made many memories throughout her time volunteering and has loved working with the kids. The experience was a rewarding volunteer opportunity and also a place where she gets to do what she loves – work with kids.
She also is a member of the Leo Club which is one of the volunteering clubs at RMHS. She has loved helping out at the different elementary schools as well as helping out teachers and participating in drives hosted by the organization.
Outside of school Maddy was employed for a while at Market Basket which was her first introduction to work which she shares was a rewarding and interesting experience. She also babysits often and loves to help out her neighbors and friends. She also loves watching her favorite movie Clueless and eating her favorite food, Margherita Pizza. In whatever free time she has, Maddy loves to hangout with her friends and family. She loves listening to music and watching Netflix.
Maddy is forever grateful to her friends for their love and support, she thanks them for always being there for her and helping her along the way.
“My friends always cheer me up and make everything so much more enjoyable. I want to thank them because I wouldn't be where I am today without them,” she shares.
Maddy has dedicated a lot of her time to dance. Since she was young she has loved dancing, and in middle school became a competitive dancer. She dances at J & D Dance Academy in Reading and loves it so much. She feels that dancing is a way to simply express herself without words. She says that it is powerful in the way that it captivates emotion and expression while being simply fun.
Throughout her time at the high school Maddy has taken advantage of the challenging courses offered at the high school. She has taken mostly honors as well as Advanced Placement classes and some of her favorites have been Advanced Placement United States History, Honors, Chemistry and Honors Physics. This year her courses include Advanced Placement Biology and Advanced Placement European History, Honors Journalism, Calculus, Anatomy and Child Development.
Thankful for all the teachers she has had, Maddy shares that she has loved learning from incredible people. Some of her favorites have been English teachers, Mrs. Cunningham and Mrs. Richardson, who both taught her to express herself through writing and have confidence in her intellectual ability. She has loved learning from them as they both deepened her love for English.
In the future Maddy plans to continue her education at a college or university where she hopes to study health and behavior science with an interest in working in public health. She doesn't know where she will be headed but has already applied to a couple schools and will submit more soon.
She is also forever grateful to her family for their love and support. They have taught her to reach beyond her goals, and they encourage those around her to do the same.
Maddy thanks her family and friends, “Thank you everyone, wouldn't be who I am today without you all, love you.”
Maddy lives at 10 Wescroft Road with her parents Geoff and Laura and brothers Ethan (15) and Matt (12).
