WAKEFIELD — State Senator Jason Lewis and State Representatives Kate Lipper-Garabedian and Donald Wong are pleased to announce that the Wakefield police department has received a $75,000 state grant from the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security (EOPSS) to expand its Body-Worn Cameras (BWC) program.
The grant application process required the Wakefield police department to submit a comprehensive deployment plan that describes a deliberate and phased plan to deploy the technology, as well as specific ways that use of the cameras will enhance the department’s mission.
“I’m very pleased that the Wakefield PD will be receiving this state assistance to expand their use of body-worn cameras,” said Senator Jason Lewis. “This technology helps increase transparency and provides benefits to both police officers and the public they serve.”
“I am excited that the Wakefield Police Department has been awarded a state grant for a body-worn cameras program, “said Representative Kate Lipper-Garabedian. “I congratulate the Department on taking this significant step in pursuit of improved public safety and community-police relations.”
“The $75,000 grant for body cameras to be worn by Wakefield police officers will be a welcomed part of their equipment. It will be useful to film accidents, daily activities with residents, and more,” said Representative Donald Wong. “Plus being a grant, it will not take money out of the town’s budget. The State Delegation is always here to work with Wakefield residents and the local government.”
“The Wakefield Police Department is grateful to have been chosen as one of the 64 communities to receive grant funding for a Body Worn Camera program. This funding is a crucial first step in helping to outfit all of our Officers with a Body Worn Camera,” said Police Chief Steven Skory. “The Wakefield Police Department believes body-worn cameras are a vital and necessary piece of police equipment that will improve the civility of police-citizen encounters and enhance citizen perceptions of police transparency and legitimacy. Body-worn cameras serve to reinforce the public’s perception of police professionalism and preserve factual representations of officer-citizen interactions.”
Currently, 10% of Massachusetts municipal police departments operate a body-worn cameras program. However, a poll conducted by the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association indicated that 75% of departments in both large cities and smaller communities are interested in starting a program.
