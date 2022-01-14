To the Reading community, Mehak Bhola is a motivated, determined, and considerate person. Since attending Joshua Eaton Elementary School, Parker Middle School, and then Reading Memorial High School, Mehak has always been a very thoughtful person. One of her friends shared, “Mehak is a hard-working student who strives for excellence and will put in hard work to push herself to reach her goals. She is also a very kind person and is someone who is very involved in service projects.”
Throughout her four years of high school at RMHS, Mehak shares that she has made plentiful memories. She shares, “I will always remember the friendships and connections I have made in high school. I will also remember remote learning and the changes caused by COVID that led to my high school experience. Though it was difficult at the time, it gave me a new perspective on appreciating in-person school.”
Recently, Mehak has been applying to colleges. She shares, “Submitting my college applications was very exciting! Clicking that send button has been one of the best feelings because now I have finally completed what I have been working so hard for. I am now one step closer to pursuing what I love. This has been a major milestone, and I am excited to see what else senior year brings along.”
Since eighth grade, Mehak has been learning Indian classical dance. As a freshman, Mehak was part of the RMHS Track team. In sophomore year, she also joined the Color Guard.
Aside from sports, Mehak commits her time to clubs at RMHS. Some clubs that she joined include A World of Difference, Yearbook Club, and Math Club. In junior year, Mehak started the Spread Kindness Club. In this club, members would volunteer around the community such as reading books to little kids in the Reading Public Library program. This year, Mehak was also elected as the Secretary for the National Honors Society.
In school, Mehak has always been a High Honor Roll student. She likes to challenge herself by taking Honors and AP classes. A few of her past favorite course load includes AP Computer Science, Honors Biology, and Honors British Literature. For this year, Mehak’s classes include Advanced Placement Biology, Calculus, Honors Diverse Voices, Honors Film and Literature, Honors Psychology, Anatomy, Law, Marketing, and Animation.
Mehak is very grateful for many things in life. She shares, “I would like to thank my parents for supporting me in everything I enjoy. There are not enough words to express how grateful I am to them for everything they have done for me. I can always count on them to be there for me.”
Mehak wanted to share some thanks with a few of her teachers. She notes, “I loved the warm and creative environment of Mr. Strout’s class. I have learned such amazing skills after taking AP computer science. I am shocked at how much I am able to do after just one course.”
In addition, Mehak wanted to thank her Honors Diverse Voices teacher. She shares, “I would like to thank Mrs. Richardson because she has been one of the warmest teachers I have ever had at RMHS. I find myself looking forward to her diverse voices class every day.”
When Mehak has free time, she enjoys drawing and painting. She shares that she can draw for hours because it gives her so much joy. Mehak also enjoys spending her time involved in the community. She has previously volunteered at Winchester Hospital and Study Buddies.
She shares, “I love staying involved in my community, so I chose activities regarding our town and the people in it. This is the exact reason that drove me into making the Spread Kindness Club! I wanted students from RMHS to come together to do good for the community. We have taken part in helping our local library, writing notes for senior citizens, and making posters to spread teacher appreciation in school.”
Some quick fun facts about Mehak would be that her favorite food is pizza. Her favorite dessert would be chocolate chip cookies. Her favorite restaurant is The Cheesecake Factory. Mehak’s favorite movie is Clueless. Jennifer Aniston is her favorite actor. Her favorite quote is by Walt Disney, “The way to get started is to quit talking and begin doing.”
For the future, Mehak would like to major in Public Health. She has a strong interest in global health, health policy, and management. So far, she has applied to a few colleges in the New England area, such as Northeastern University and Boston University. Mehak resides on Harvest Road with both her parents, Vishal Bhola and Alka Bhola. Mehak also has a younger sister, Dhanya Bhola (13).
