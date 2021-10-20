WAKEFIELD -- You're invited to a Spooktacular Halloween Party! Saturday, October 23 at 2pm on the Library Plaza.
Put on a Halloween costume and join Annie and Heidi for a spooktacular celebration, featuring stories, crafts, the Monster Mash, and more! For grades pre-K - 2 & siblings. Registration is required for this event at www.wakefieldlibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/spooktacular-halloween-party/.
This program will be outdoors on the Front Plaza of the Library. In case of rain, please keep an eye on your email for updates. If this program needs to be moved inside due to weather, masks must be worn by all attendees, regardless of vaccination status. Please notice the question about this on registration; please be advised that this will only apply if the program is moved indoors. Masks will not be required outdoors.
The library will only move this program inside if necessary and attendees will be notified of any change at least one hour prior to the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.