WAKEFIELD - The annual town election in Wakefield was Tuesday and ballot question number 1 asked whether to remove or keep the town’s Warrior logo.
Wakefield residents voted to keep Wakefield High School’s controversial Warrior’s logo by approximately 600 votes. Unofficial vote numbers were 2911 to 2347. The referendum is non-binding. Incoming School Committee members could return to the previous decision to remove the image, or some new members could vote to revisit the issue.
Ninety-two-year-old Wakefield American Indian Richard Bayrd said his father, Chief Eagle Claw or Leonard Bayrd, helped choose the Warriors name because the team was battling to win games at the time. He feels the town should keep the logo because it signifies pride.
