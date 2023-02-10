WAKEFIELD - New England Near & Far, an art show featuring works from local Wakefield artists Carin Macnamara, Joyce Wood, and Lennie Malvone, will be at the Albion Cultural Exchange in Downtown Wakefield during the next two Fridays of February 2023, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Carin Macnamara will display her wildlife photography across the two large western facing walls of the gallery. Joyce Wood will feature her award winning watercolor scenes and photos from around New England in the interior. Lennie Malvone will round out the showing with his amazing collection of New England landscapes, seascapes, and more. The gallery will be filled with a robust selection of New England Near & Far by these great local creators; many pieces will be for sale as well (post show pickup).
"These artists are all amazing, very popular online, and just a blast to hang out with in person," according to Tracy Shea from the Albion Cultural Exchange Committee and a co-producer of the show.
Admission is free of charge. The show on Friday, February 10 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. with achance to win a $50 gift certificate from the Exchange’s friend and neighbor Charlie’s on Main up for grabs. The final night of the show will be Friday, February 17 with a chance to win a $25 gift certificate from another friend and neighbor, Public Kitchen.
The Albion Cultural Exchange Committee would like to thank The Saving Bank, Laurie Hunt, REALTOR, North Star Realtors, and the Wakefield Co-operative Bank for their continued support.
For those who prefer to avoid crowds or want a masked experience, the Committee can provide a "private tour experience" with a few days' notice.
The Albion Cultural Exchange (ACE), located at 9 Albion Street, is a municipally owned building that was originally constructed as a post office in 1910. Today, it supports art and community and showcases the work of local artisans. For more information, email the Albion Cultural Exchange Committee at albionculturalexchange
@wakefield.ma.us.
