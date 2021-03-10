DANVERS - St. John’s Prep recently announced the names of Wakefield students who earned academic honors for the second quarter of the 2020–2021 school year.
Students who qualified for the Headmaster’s List earned grades of A- or above in all courses; students who qualified for the Principal’s List earned grades of B+ or above in all courses; and students who qualified for the Honor Roll earned grades of B or above in all courses.
The following students, all from Wakefield, were named to the academic honors list for the Second Quarter 2020–2021.
Headmaster’s List
Brett Butler ‘21
Liam Buys ‘23
Andrew Dalton ‘25
Michael Flynn ‘24
Shane Haggerty ‘21
Rowan Mondello ‘23
Christopher Sorrenti ‘26
Nicholas Sorrenti ‘26
Principal’s List
Aiden Ellis ‘25
Matthew Gallagher ‘22
Willem Hendriks ‘21
James Nardone ‘24
David Nerden ‘24
Lucas Pastore ‘21
Honor Roll
Noah Brown ‘23
Caleb Conley ‘21
Alexander Dubow ‘23
John Dubow ‘21
Nathan Hendriks ‘22
Colin Linehan ‘21
Brendan McCarthy ‘21
