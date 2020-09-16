WAKEFIELD - The Wakefield Youth Action Team (YAT), a Town of Wakefield Health Department program, began a collaboration with five Wakefield-based pizza shops this summer in an effort to promote their latest campaign: pizza box prevention stickers.
The two sticker designs are centered around mental health awareness and youth/parent communication. In addition to a fact and statistic, a link to the INTERFACE mental health and wellness referral helpline can be found on these stickers. Michael Leary, a Wakefield Memorial High School junior, and Eric Keefe, a senior, have led this project for the Youth Action Team.
Pizza shops will place stickers onto each box sold with a distribution goal of 1,000 boxes.
The YAT thanks the businesses involved currently: Lisa’s Family Pizzeria, Greenwood House of Pizza, Slice Pizza & More, Pizza Express, and Alfredo’s of Wakefield. If you are a pizza shop and want to get involved, please contact the Wakefield Youth Action Team at: wakefieldyat@gmail.com.
Working as part of the Health Department’s Wake-Up Coalition, the YAT's main goal is to promote and sustain a positive and healthy future for Wakefield as a whole. Members work with their peers in the Galvin and High School via Youth Action Team clubs.
Follow YAT on Instagram @wakeyat and like them on Facebook “Wakefield Youth Action Team.” For more, visit https://wakefieldwakeup.org.
