Brooke is a kind, compassionate, and dedicated student, who has made a substantial impact on the community. Classmates of Brooke would often describe her as intelligent, helpful and extremely kind. One shared that “she is well known for her kindness and a person whom I enjoy being around.” Even people who don't know her see her as a bubbly and welcoming person.
When remembering her time at the high school, Brooke shares that many memories come to mind and says that the friendships are what was really memorable.
“Every day during my time at RMHS has been exciting and memorable in my mind. It was a time full of endless love and joy with the most amazing friendships that I will never forget,” she shares.
Brooke has pushed herself all four years with her academics and studies. She has made the honor roll and has been inducted into the National Honor Society for her hard work and leadership.
As a four year member of the RMHS Drama Club, Brooke has loved developing her acting skills. She has loved making friends and memories from all the shows and events. This year, she was elected by her peers to serve as the Vice President of the club which is an honorable role that she has loved. The role has allowed her to show her passion for acting.
Not only is she dedicated to RMHS, but giving back to the community has been something Brooke has prioritized throughout her life. She shares that her commitment to service and community engagement is something that she takes pride in. One example of this is her volunteer work at Mass Audubon summer camp as a Leader in Training for several summers. Brooke shares this role was very fun and also an overall great and inspiring experience.
This year for her classes she is taking challenging courses like Advanced Placement Biology, Advanced Placement Stats, Honors Latin 4, Honors Film and Literature, and Anatomy. Having the pleasure of taking amazing classes, Brooke shares that she greatly enjoyed her AP Chemistry class which she took last year, as well as her AP Biology and anatomy course this year. “All of these classes have helped me in the journey of finding a future for myself and I couldn’t be more grateful.”
As for the future, Brooke plans to study nutrition with an interest in Health Sciences. She is not sure where she will go for a school yet, but is excited to find out. She is also excited for new possibilities and the chance to make new memories.
In her free time, Brooke enjoys hanging out with her friends and family. She also spends time working at Anthony's Roast Beef in Reading.
Brooke shares that her high school experience has truly shaped her into the young woman she is today. She has had so many amazing memories and experiences that she will remember forever. She feels that her friends, teachers and classes have shaped her and helped her become who she is.
“I would like to thank my close friends and family for their unconditional love and support during these past four years,” she shares.
Brooke would also like to thank the teachers who make RMHS a great place to be and who encourage and motivate their students.
She is also forever grateful to her family for their love and support. They have taught her to reach beyond her goals, and encourage those around her to do the same. She thanks them for always motivating her to be her best, and sharing amazing memories together.
