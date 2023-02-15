WAKEFIELD - The fourth and final community survey is now open for Wakefield’s Master Plan project. All members of the community are invited to take this survey, which allows expanded input on the topics covered at the public workshop on February 1: public facilities, town services, and infrastructure; and economic development. It will be open through March 20, 2023. Complete it online or grab a paper copy in the entrance vestibule of Town Hall.
Wakefield’s Planning Board, with support from the Metropolitan Area Planning Council and a community-member advisory board, launched Wakefield’s Master Plan project earlier this year. Developing a master plan is a process through which residents, business owners, employees, and committee members decide future priorities to guide growth and development over the next decade. Drafts of the full Master Plan document will be presented to the Town Council and Planning Board for comments and discussion in May and June 2023.
View more information about the initiative on
the Master Plan project page on the town web site at https://www.wakefield.ma.us/master-plan.
