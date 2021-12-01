WAKEFIELD – The Trachtenberg Family is hosting a holiday raffle and auction for children in need this holiday season. With items donated by the Trachtenberg Family, Silk Title, Long’s Jewelers, and the Capital Grille in Burlington, individuals can bid on attending a Celtics or Bruins game with Marc Trachtenberg in his executive suite with 7 friends. There are also amazing prizes individuals can win when they purchase raffle tickets including a $5000+ Breitling watch, $2500 worth of David Yurman jewelry, or a $1200 VIP experience at the Capital Grille in Burlington.
Tickets can be purchased at http://give.classy.org/
trachtenbergraffle.
All funds raised will help purchase gifts, provide meals, and arrange a special event at the Capital Grille in Burlington for families in need. This event will include arts & crafts, face-painting, Pat the Patriot, Wally the Green Monster, the World Series trophies, and even a visit from Santa.
Marc and Kerry Trachtenberg commented; “The holidays are a time for kids and with this event, we want the kids and their families to really experience and enjoy the season.”
CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Stoneham & Wakefield, Adam Rodgers, followed up “We are absolutely amazed by the Trachtenberg’s generosity and the generosity of our communities to rally around fundraisers like this. While much of our funding comes from restricted grants, donations like this from this auction and raffle allow us to give directly to local families in need during a very difficult holiday season. While the raffle winners will win some incredible prizes, more importantly these kids will have a holiday season that they will never forget.”
Adam continued, “Last year we had more requests for assistance than ever for holiday help. This included help with meals, bills, gifts, and so on. The requests began around Veteran’s Day. This year we started getting calls around Halloween. It’s not even Thanksgiving and we have 120 children and families on our assistance list.”
Since 1972 the Boys & Girls Clubs of Stoneham & Wakefield have offered daily access to a broad range of programs developed and tested by the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. The Clubs serve over 300 children a day. They operate 2 clubhouses, 3 licensed afterschool programs,
2 teen centers, and an outdoor pool.
