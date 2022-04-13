BOSTON –State Senator Jason Lewis and State Representatives Donald Wong and Kate Lipper-Garabedian are pleased to announce that the Town of Wakefield has received a $45,000 Travel & Tourism Recovery grant from the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism. This funding was included in the Fiscal Year 2022 state budget passed last year by the state legislature.
The grant application was submitted in partnership with the Wakefield Lynnfield Chamber of Commerce and Wakefield Main Streets to initiate a shop local campaign to support local businesses.
“I’m delighted that this state grant will support a shop local campaign in Wakefield that can help local businesses continue to recover from the pandemic,” said Senator Jason Lewis. “Congratulations to the Town of Wakefield, Wakefield Lynnfield Chamber of Commerce, and Wakefield Main Streets for teaming up to successfully secure this competitive grant.”
“I’m thrilled to see that the Town of Wakefield was awarded this grant funding,” said State Representative Kate Lipper-Garabedian. “Considering the devastating toll that COVID-19 took on local economies, I trust that these State dollars will make a real difference in boosting Wakefield’s business community.”
“I would like to thank the Travel & Tourism Grant Program for the $45,000 to improve our community. This will benefit both the businesses and residents in our community. Great to see the Wakefield – Lynnfield Chamber of Commerce and Wakefield Main Street working together with Local and State government. By working together, everyone benefits,” said Representative Donald Wong.
“The Chamber is extremely pleased and excited to learn of the $45,000 Travel & Tourism Recovery Grant. These funds will be a welcome resource and an opportunity to continue to assist our local business community as we move forward in recovering from the ongoing COVID pandemic. We would like to express our thanks to our entire State delegation – Sen. Lewis, Representatives Wong, and Kate Lipper-Garabedian. Additionally, we would like to acknowledge and thank our Town Administrator Mr. Maio for all of his support in this effort and a very special acknowledgment and thank you to Erin Kokinda the Community and Economic Development Director for the Town of Wakefield for her tireless efforts in assisting with the securing of this grant for the Wakefield community” said John Smolinsky, Executive Director of the Wakefield Lynnfield Chamber of Commerce.”
