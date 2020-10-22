WAKEFIELD - On October 27, from 5 to 7 p.m., the Wakefield Health Department is sponsoring a family-friendly flu clinic at the High School Field House. This clinic can provide vaccine to adults and children 3 and over.
Please wear a face covering and short sleeves and bring:
• A completed vaccine form which can be found on the town’s web site at www.wakefield.ma.us
• Your insurance card(s)
The vaccine is free with most insurances, excluding Aetna and United Healthcare.
There will be a $15 fee for a regular flu vaccine not covered by a participating insurance carrier. High-dose vaccine will be available and out-of-pocket payment is not an option for this type; we are only accepting insurance for the high-dose vaccine.
If you have questions, feel free to contact the Health Department at (781) 246-6375.
