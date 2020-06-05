Olivia is a kind and quiet girl who puts 110-percent effort into everything she does. She is widely known to the RMHS staff and students as someone who cares for others and does very well in school. Many will miss her smile and generosity on the RMHS campus.
Olivia is well on her way to success, already knowing what her future has in store. In the Fall, she will attend Wheaton College in Massachusetts. She is extremely excited to attend this school and her best memory during high school was finding out that she got in. She actually received the Trustee Scholarship as well.
According to Wheaton College, “The Trustee Scholars represent top students in each entering class. They are recognized for strong academic performance and demonstrating extra-curricular, and/or community service commitment.”
She is excited to attend college because she feels it is a great opportunity to meet new people from different parts of the US and beyond. She also can't wait to further her interest in writing as she plans to study creative writing and hopes to one day become a writer or work with literature.
What makes Olivia stand out is her willingness to achieve her very best. She puts incredible effort into her work and time into what she does that makes her well deserving of recognition. She was recognized by her peers when she was elected to be on student council for three years, freshman through junior. Her willingness to lead and make the RMHS community a better place is what helped her secure such a sought after position.
Not only does Olivia help the RMHS community, but her service work with the Winchester Hospital shows her kindness and dedication to others. At the hospital she gives her time to help in the Food and Nutrition Department which she has done for a little over two years.
Olivia has taken advantage of the various classes that the high school had to offer. Freshman through junior year, she took rigorous honors and Advanced Placement classes. Olivia took a variety of other classes in art, music, and computer sciences which adhere to her personal interests. This year she is taking Advanced Placement Literature and Composition, Advanced Placement European History, Advanced Placement BC Calculus, Advanced Placement Spanish Language and Culture, Advanced Placement Government and Politics, Guitar and (Basics).
There have been many teachers at RMHS who have made high school amazing for Olivia. Many teachers have been supportive of her throughout the years. She would like to thank all of them for being so inspiring and pushing all their students to be their best. She shares that it's hard to pick a favorite teacher because all of her teachers inspired her in one way or another making the classroom environment so enjoyable that she wanted to go to school everyday.
“Learning a variety of things from my classes made me a better and more well-rounded person,” she shares.
Olivia also shares that she will miss the many people who helped make so many memories at the high school. All of the people she met, and her close friends whom she shared so many moments with, are the people she is sad to leave. Her most exciting moments during her high school years were travelling. She travelled her junior year on a school trip for two weeks to Spain and has travelled with her mom and sister to China, Russia, Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Finland, Hawaiian Islands, Puerto Rico and most of the Caribbean.
When Olivia is not studying or hanging out with friends, she can be found doing multiple things. Most of the time she immerses herself in some kind of reading or writing, poetry or short stories. She could be eating at her favorite restaurant, Grassfields, or eating blood oranges and chocolate covered strawberries. She might also be watching her favorite movie “Onward”. Olivia shares a quote that inspires her and is one of her favorites: “I took a deep breath and listened to the old brag of my heart. I am, I am, I am.” – Sylvia Plath
Olivia shares that her high school experience has truly shaped her into the young woman she is today. She has had so many amazing memories and experiences that she will remember forever. Olivia feels that her friends, teachers and classes have shaped her and helped her become who she is. She shares that she will take the skills she mastered in high school to new heights in the future.
Olivia would like to thank the teachers who make RMHS a great place to be and who encourage and motivate their students. She is also forever grateful to her family for their love and support. They have taught her to reach beyond her goals, and encourage those around her to do the same.
Olivia resides at 185 Walnut St with her mother, Samantha and sister, Alexis “Lexi” Bullock, (14).
