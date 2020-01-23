WAKEFIELD - Thank you to all who donated to the Wakefield Food Pantry’s Neighbors Helping Neighbors holiday campaign and made it possible to provide 75,000 meals during the 2019 season and into the New Year.
Everyone at the Pantry would also like to extend gratitude to the Wakefield community for:
• Generously giving monetary donations that allow us to leverage the buying power of our partner, the Greater Boston Food Bank, to stock our pantry.
• Organizing many food drives across Wakefield.
• Funding to secure our own van to help collect and transport needed food items.
• Supporting our Kids First, Holiday Food Baskets, Seniors and Veterans programs.
Wakefield is always at the very heart of the Food Pantry is Wakefield. The community never ceases to care and never lets neighbors go hungry.
To learn more, by check out the Wakefield Food Pantry website (www.wakefieldfoodpantry.org), and “like” them on social media including Facebook and Instagram.
Maureen Miller, Executive Director, Wakefield Food Pantry wishes warm regards to the Wakefield community.
