WAKEFIELD —Nominated by State Representative Kate Lipper-Garabedian, Wakefield resident Ann McGonigle Santos has been selected a 2022 Commonwealth Heroine by the Massachusetts Commission on Status of Women.
As the Commissioners have explained, “Annual Commonwealth Heroine honors go to incredible women who have been recommended by legislators from their districts and selected for their
contributions to their community and the Commonwealth. Commonwealth Heroines are women who don’t always make the news, but truly make the difference in their communities, businesses, or volunteer endeavors. You have been selected because you are a woman who, without fanfare or recognition, uses your time, talent, spirit, and enthusiasm to enrich the lives of others.”
“I was thrilled to nominate Ann as a most deserving recipient of a Commonwealth Heroine Award in light of her long service to and leadership in the Town of Wakefield,” said Representative Lipper-Garabedian. “Ann and I met when we ran for the State Representative seat, both called to serve our communities. Ann’s professional and personal pursuits and successes as an attorney, educator, public servant, and mother are truly inspirational. Wakefield is a better place because of her. Some candidates meet their foe on the campaign trail, but I was lucky enough to meet a friend.”
Ann McGonigle Santos is Associate Dean of Students as well as Disability Services Coordinator for Suffolk University Law School. A graduate of Brown University and Northeastern University School of Law, she began her legal career in the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office working on a variety of cases ranging from domestic violence to arson and murder. Ann then joined the Suffolk University School of Law faculty in 1998, working as an Associate Professor of Legal Writing for 16 years before joining the Dean of Students Office in 2014.
Ann was appointed and then elected to the Wakefield Board of Health in April 2007 and served until 2013. She then ran for the (then) Board of Selectman in 2013 and served nine years on the Board of Selectman then Town Council, including twice as Chair. Along with Town Administrator Steve Maio and fellow Councilor Mehreen Butt, Ann was instrumental in advocating successfully for the name change from Board of Selectman to Town Council. She left the Town Council in April 2022 after choosing not to seek reelection. Ann also serves on the Board of the Wakefield Cooperative Bank.
Ann is married to Shaun Santos. They have two children – Connor, a rising senior at Catholic University, and Bridget, a rising sophomore at Cornell University.
