WAKEFIELD - Wakefield’s Town Hall, located at 1 Lafayette Street, will reopen to the public on Monday, June 15 by appointment only. Public hours will be limited to 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., though staff will still be available via phone and email during regular business hours.
The mailboxes at the front entrance of the building will remain, and residents are encouraged to continue to utilize online resources on our site to make Public Works purchases, pay tax and water bills, and access forms and applications.
The Council on Aging / Senior Center continues to provide limited transportation services to doctor, pharmacy, food shopping, and other errands. The Council will begin offering limited computer use at the Center by appointment only. Contact the office at 781-245-3312 for additional information on any service or to schedule an appointment.
The Beebe Library remains closed as they
continue to explore opportunities and protocols to safely reopen to the public. Their e-collection remains available and programs like children’s story time, Trivia on Tap, and Beebe Book Buzz are continuing virtually. Librarians are available via phone at 781.619.1100 or email at email@wakefieldlibrary.org.
The Library’s summer reading program, Imagine Your Story, will begin June 22. Learn more at www.wakefieldlibrary.org.
