STONEHAM/WAKEFIELD — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Stoneham & Wakefield will be making a significant investment in youth jobs and expanding into a new community in 2024 thanks to Congressman Moulton.
Congressman Moulton said that "investing in our community's young people is one of the most important things we can do to guarantee a better future for everyone. That's why I am thrilled that the Boys & Girls Clubs of Stoneham and Wakefield are on track to get crucial funding for initiatives that will help kids and teens prepare for higher education and entering the workforce."
On Tuesday, August 2nd, Executives & Board Members gave Congressman Moulton a tour of the Wakefield facility, described their vision for Saugus, and even introduced Congressman Moulton to Club Members including a teenage member who plans to attend West Point in Fall of 2024.
Tina Encarnacao-Patt, a Boys & Girls Clubs of Stoneham & Wakefield Board Member, Army Veteran, and West Point Graduate described the current workforce program, highlighting that both her kids received their first jobs from the Boys & Girls Clubs. In addition, Human Resources Executive and Board Member Sarah Neal commented how impressed she was that the program includes hard and soft skills from etiquette and interviewing to writing and management.
Chief Executive Officer Adam Rodgers stated that “while most of the excitement and rightfully so, will be on expansion into Saugus and the hundreds of additional young people we will be able to serve, we should not lose sight that this is a workforce development grant. This grant will give Saugus & Wakefield teenagers jobs now by expanding our first-time jobs and workforce development program. It will give our kids skills that will last generations.”
These skills will be incorporated into the new Saugus Teen Center that will hopefully be open by 2024. Chief Executive Officer Adam Rodgers noted the center would teach career-ready including character& leadership development. It would also have mental health services and wide array of programming.
“We’re fortunate to have an advocate like Congressman Moulton in Congress. He has and continues to serve the children of Wakefield and now Saugus well,” concluded Adam.
Congressman Moulton concluded the tour by taking questions from local teenagers, sharing life advice, and encouraging them to become more involved in the community. His district office also dropped off popsicles to the young people at the Wakefield Camp.
"I thoroughly enjoyed my time with the kids and amazing staff at the Wakefield facility. We discussed the importance of mental health and giving back to our community. I look forward to supporting their efforts moving forward."
