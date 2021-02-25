WAKEFIELD – The Massachusetts Partnerships for Youth (MPY) is proud to announce that 10 students from across the state have been chosen as top winners for this year's poster project.
MPY has hosted the poster project since 2009 to engage students on important topics and provide a platform for their voices.
This year’s theme, “We Stand Together,” was inspired by Black Lives Matter at School, a national committee of educators organizing for anti-racism and racial justice in education. Suggested student topics – Diversity, Empathy, Loving Engagement and Restorative Justice – come from the Black Lives Matter Guiding Principles.
Approximately 215 students submitted posters this year.
“So many talented young artists across the state put tremendous effort and thought into their submissions, and it was moving to view all of their entries and their sincere messages about equity and anti-racism," said Executive Director Margie Daniels. “Thank you to all who participated. Our goal for this project is to offer an opportunity for students to express themselves through art and students did an exemplary job this year using their voices creatively."
This year’s winners are:
Elementary: “Love Should Spread,” Cameron Cranshaw of Swansea, Grade 3, Luther Elementary School
Middle School: “We Stand Together,” Tianxin Wang of Malden, Grade 7, Forestdale School
High School: “We Stand Together as One. Love. Peace. Unity,” Dominic Carbone of Townsend, Grade 11, Nashoba Valley Technical High School
Entries were judged by teams including school administrators, police chiefs, art teachers, community prevention professionals, school resource officers (SROs) and middle school students.
MPY’s Public Service Announcement (PSA) Project is underway with the same theme, “We Stand Together.” Any student who attends an MPY member school may enter a video submission. Videos must be original and be 30 to 60 seconds long. Each PSA must also have a title. The deadline for PSA entries is April 2.
For more information about the PSA competition, visit MPY's website massachusettspartnershipsforyouth.com/about/posterpsa-project
About the Massachusetts Partnerships for Youth, Inc.
Massachusetts Partnerships for Youth, Inc. is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that provides training, fosters collaboration, and develops programming to increase the health and safety of students. MPY is committed to bringing cutting-edge information and high quality trainings to constituents and endeavors to provide solution-oriented, community-based, multi-disciplinary approaches to reducing and ideally eliminating risky behaviors for youth.
The nonprofit is governed by a Board of Directors made up of school superintendents, police and fire chiefs, and other community leaders who work closely with MPY staff to deliver this mission.
To learn more, visit www.mpyinc.org.
