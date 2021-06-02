WAKEFIELD - The Boys & Girls Clubs of Stoneham & Wakefield is excited to announce that it will operate the Community Boating program at Lake Quannapowitt beginning on June 26, 2021. The club’s proposal was approved this week by the Town of Wakefield as a one-year agreement with the opportunity to renew for three years.
“We know that this is more than just a request for permission to rent out kayaks on our lake. Lake Quannapowitt is Wakefield’s front lawn. It is iconic in its cultural relevance, an economic driver for our downtown, a center for community and family events, and an environmental asset to be protected for generations. We know we are receiving a significant responsibility,” commented Anthony Guardia, Chief Development Officer at the Boys & Girls Clubs.
The agreement authorizes the Boys & Girls Clubs to operate the boating concession at Lake Quannapowitt, managing the daily rentals of canoes, kayaks, and row boats through the summer and fall seasons. The clubs will fully staff the boating program with trained employees and provide program opportunities for local youth, families, and
seniors.
“Providing recreational and educational opportunities for children and families is at the core of our mission. We see this as an opportunity to create a real community boating asset for the people of Wakefield, " said Adam Rodgers, Boys & Girls Clubs Chief Executive Officer.
The Boys & Girls Club’s main priority will be to provide a safe boating amenity to the entire community at affordable prices. During peak season, rentals will be available to residents seven days a week. “Our mission in this endeavor is not to make a profit from our neighbors but to bring more people to our lake, more people to our local businesses, and most importantly, bring more people together. We intend on operating a community amenity with low prices, more community partnerships, and dynamic programming for children, adults, and seniors,” said Guardia.
With the assistance of local business community partners, the Boys & Girls Clubs also hopes to create a variety of initiatives that will further connect the downtown area to the lake. Throughout the summer, the Boys & Girls Clubs plan to invite youth to the lake to teach them boating, water safety, environmental science, and a variety of other programming that will hopefully inspire them to love the lake and its ecology. They also plan to work with veteran groups, seniors, among others. The Club is also interested in hosting community groups for fundraisers and events on the lake.
"To us, this is not just an opportunity to rent kayaks. It's a water safety education opportunity, it’s a teen jobs opportunity, it's an intergenerational program opportunity, it's an environmental stewardship opportunity, and it's an opportunity to bring our community together," said Rodgers.
The Boys & Girls Clubs will be releasing an online platform and programming information in the coming weeks.
