For the past four years, Jakob Santucci has immersed and devoted his time to his academics, athletics, and friendships while being a part of the Reading Memorial High School Class of ‘20. He is a friendly face in the Reading community, whose passions include Environmental Studies, and outdoor activities such as hiking, camping and skateboarding, which he could be seen doing any day with his friends and family. His high school experience has been made unique and unforgettable with his reliable friends and family who’ve encouraged him to be the best version of himself, as well as his inspiring teachers that made learning entertaining.
Jakob plans to attend the University of Vermont in the fall with a field of interest in Environment and Natural resources. As he’s unsure of his major currently, he looks forward to taking classes at his dream school to pursue his dreams.
Something a lot of people look forward to their Junior year is the opportunity of signing up for the annual Dr. Ryan’s Europe trip. The year Jakob attended the trip, they traveled around Poland and the Czech Republic with some of his closest friends, giving them the trip of a lifetime. Jakob shares that the experience was beyond fun and how he had an incredible time forging memories with those who also attended, traveling foreign countries for two weeks.
One of the best things that comes out of high school are the relationships that are created through your different classes and sports. This reigns true for Jakob as he shares that he’s created the best memories with the people he’ll miss the most these past four years. Whether it was through his classes or sports, Jakob credits the high school for forming such strong friendships.
In his time at RMHS, Jakob has consistently challenged himself with his studies and athletics. This year he’s enrolled in World War 2 European and Pacific, Honors History and Science of Epidemic Diseases, Honors Film and Literature, Story Writing, Anatomy and Physiology. Since his Junior year to now, Jakob has been a part of the Honor Roll, demonstrating his dedication to his education. Jakob also has been a vital part of the Cross Country team at the high school since his freshman year. He also loves participating in indoor and outdoor track as he ran distance for both seasons. He thanks the school and sports team for giving him friendships he wouldn’t have otherwise found, along with forging a great work ethic.
Jakob helps to better our community in many different ways, a vital one being the many hours of community service he’s participated in. For ten years, he’s been helping to cook and prepare food monthly for a program called Community Cooks to provide homemade meals for people in need around the Boston area.
Another way he gives back is by volunteering at the YMCA. Jakob shares that he was a part of the YMCA Leaders club with his friends from freshman to junior year.
He works at REI as a sales specialist in the action sports department, sharing he loves working for the company. He’s also worked for Camp Evergreen in Andover for two summers, helping organize events for younger kids.
The time Jakob spends not volunteering, working, or studying all circle around one thing, spending quality time with his friends and family. He could be seen hiking, skiing, skateboarding, camping, and traveling with them. Some of his favorite things include cookie dough ice cream, the show Breaking Bad, the restaurant Simars, and buffalo wings.
When reflecting on
his biggest influences throughout his academic experience, Jakob remembers those who’ve always been there for him and have helped him become the person he is today, academically, as well as personally. To his teachers he’s had since his freshman year to now, Jakob thanks the ones who have specifically stuck out with their ultimate support and help.
“I would like to thank all of my teachers for everything they’ve done for me these past four years. I would especially like to thank my History 9 and World War 2 teacher Mr. D’ent for always being enthusiastic and knowledgeable and making class enjoyable, my Algebra 2 teacher Mrs. Theissen for always being patient and able to make difficult lessons understandable, my chemistry and physics teacher Mr. Mc’Intire for making class engaging and interesting, and my English 11 teacher Mrs. Lynch DiSorbo for always caring about her students. I would also like to thank Coach Connelly, Coach Scearbo, and Coach Price for pushing me to be the best athlete and person I could be,” Jakob shares.
One of his past teachers would like to take this time to comment on the growth they’ve seen in Jakob in the past four years, as well as in the recent last months of his senior year.
“I can easily say that I have never seen a student grow more in one year than I witnessed Jakob grow as a student and person in my Algebra II class. He developed so many skills and strategies that helped to highlight his strengths as a learner. He is thoughtful, thorough, and curious!” Ms. Theissen, Jakobs Algebra II teacher, shares.
As his time at RMHS comes to an end, Jakob reflects on the friendships he’s created over the past four years and how he’s sure they’re guaranteed life long friends. He’ll forever remember the consistent love and support his family and friends have always offered him not only through his endeavors at the high school, but in all aspects of his life as well.
“Thanks to my friends for all the good times, I’m really going to miss you guys next year,” Jakob shares.
Jakob resides at 281 Summer with his parents Dana and Paul, and his younger brother Noah (14).
