WAKEFIELD - This month, the Nahant Street Yardwaste Site will return to its regular schedule: every Wednesday and Saturday, and the second and fourth Sundays of each month. It will then revert to its traditional schedule, reopening on Saturday, July 11. As of July 15, permits will again be required.
Since the spring, the Department of Public Works has waived the permit requirement for all residents and extended access to seven days a week. Many residents utilized the site as COVID-19 stay-at-home precautions prompted an increase in yard-improvement projects. In July, operation will return to its traditional schedule and hours during scheduled days will resume:
Sat. 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sun. 11:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Wed. 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
In addition to every Wednesday and Saturday, and the second and fourth Sundays of each month, the months of August and October feature additional Sundays for residents to utilize the site. Permits can be purchased online at www.wakefield.ma.us/online-payments or obtained at the DPW office at Town Hall. Note that the building is currently open to the public with modified hours, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Permits must be renewed annually at a cost of $25. Commercial vehicles, trucks over ½ ton, and landscaping companies are not permitted at the Nahant Street Site.
As a reminder, yardwaste must be disposed of in compostable paper bags. If barrels or plastic bags are used, please empty them on site and carry them out with you.
