For the past four years, Kelly has immersed herself in many different clubs and teams that she’s helped make a difference in. Her teammates would describe her as determined as well as encouraging. Kelly has loved the time spent with the soccer team as well as her time inside the school, crediting the athletics and academics at RMHS for giving her some of the best friendships she has to this day.
Kelly looks forward to pursuing her future at her top school, University of Delaware. At the prestigious school, Kelly plans to major in political science with a field of interest in public policy and law.
Kelly is a student athlete at RMHS as she plays her favorite sport, Soccer, on the Girls Varsity team. She’s created so many friendships through that sport and is grateful for the many hours spent on and off the field with some of her great friends. What she loved most about high school was playing on the soccer team, spending time with her close knit group of friends, and attending football and hockey games in support of the other athletes.
Other clubs she’s a part of at the high school are Samantha's Harvest, Mock Trial, and Deca. All these clubs include her interests and she’s loved attending the meetings and participating in the differential types of volunteering throughout each club. Kelly enjoys giving back outside our town as well, as she’s volunteered for soccer camps and programs at Beautiful Game Soccer Academy, EMARC, TOPsoccer (EMARC and TOPsoccer are camps for people with disabilities).
Kelly has continuously challenged herself with different rigorous advanced placement and honors classes within her time at Reading Memorial High School. Through her academics, Kelly has maintained high grades and constant honors.
Junior year, Kelly was a part of the Century Club. This club inducts a certain number of students in each grade based on the top percentage of their class. The inclusion of Kelly in this club proves again how hard Kelly has worked over the past four years to maintain such high grades and how much it means to her to succeed and forge a future for her in Law.
Her classes of all four years have varied in intensity and passion for the subject, as seen throughout her courses for this year. This year she was enrolled in BC Calculus, Honors Diverse Voices, Honors Film and Lit, AP Government, Law, and AP Environmental Science. In the past years she’s taken all honors classes as well as AP Physics.
In her free time Kelly likes to hangout with friends and family, go to the beach, shop, and go out to eat. Her favorite restaurant is California Pizza Kitchen where she could be seen eating with her friends and family. When she’s not bettering her studies or spending quality time with her friends and family, Kelly is working at Starbucks in Reading.
When reflecting on her most influential teachers, Kelly narrows in on the few who have made a subsequential and permanent impact on her academically, as well as personally. She would like to thank Mrs. Shea, her math teacher, Mr. Dailey, her history teacher, and Mr. Albright, her science teacher, for their positivity and their enthusiasm to help her succeed tremendously.
“I would like to thank all of my teachers and coaches for always supporting me and making sure school and sports were fun and not only hard work.
“The teacher that influenced me the most was Mrs. Shea. She always had her door open and welcomed visitors at any time, on both good days and bad. She is very kind to her students and is willing to help them with anything they need.
“Mr. Dailey and Mr. Albright also had a big influence on my 4 years at high school, making sure I felt safe and welcome in their classrooms at any time,” Kelly shares.
Her time at RMHS was made special by numerous people including her supportive and loving friends and family. Kelly thanks them for grounding her and always being by her side no matter what.
“A huge thank you goes out to my family and friends for supporting me no matter what and for making the last 4 years at RMHS so great,” Kelly shares.
Kelly thanks her parents Mike and Kristen, her older brother Tim (21) and younger step-brother Emil Hallberg (14) for always being there for her. She resides at 95 Howard Street with her family.
