WAKEFIELD - The East Middlesex Mosquito Control Project will be conducting a helicopter application of the biological larvicide, Bti, in Wakefield to control mosquito larvae over large wetland areas located by Belmont Rd., Forest St., Shady Ave., Sherman Rd. and the Mill River flood plain by Nahant St. and Farm Rd. The application will take place between April 16 and April 30, excluding the weekend. A helicopter flying low directly over the wetlands will apply a granular formulation of Bti. Residents do not need to take any special precautions for this application.
The material to be applied Bti (Bacillus thuringiensis var. israelensis) is a natural bacterium found in soil. The EPA classifies Bti as a relatively non-toxic pesticide. Bti is considered a target selective and environmentally compatible pesticide that affects mosquito larvae and a few closely related aquatic insects in the fly family. Once applied Bti stays suspended in water for 24 to 48 hours and then biodegrades as it settles to the bottom. The product name of the Bti is VectoBac-GS (EPA Reg. #73049-10).
For further information contact the East Middlesex Mosquito Control Project at 781-899-5730.
