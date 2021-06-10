WAKEFIELD - Make-A-Wish® Massachusetts and Rhode Island has once again partnered with Sal Barbagallo from Subaru of Wakefield as part of the Subaru Share the Love Event to help grant life-changing wishes to children with life-threatening illnesses in Massachusetts.
Running Nov. 14, 2020 to Jan. 2, 2021, Subaru of America donated $250 for every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased to the customer’s choice of one of four participating national charities, including Make-A-Wish. Over the last 13 years, the Subaru of America Share the Love Event has donated more than $200 million to local and national charities.
In addition, local retailer Subaru of Wakefield chose Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island as their “Hometown Charity of Choice,” raising $32,800 this year alone for the organization and $180,000 over the past four years.
“Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island and our wish families are sincerely grateful for the support of Sal Barbagallo from Subaru of Wakefield,” said Sean Holleran, CEO of Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island. “In our fourth year as Subaru of Wakefield’s Hometown Charity of Choice, Sal and his team have raised enough to grant four more transformational wishes for children with life-threatening illnesses!”
“Subaru of Wakefield is proud to partner with Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island as a recipient of our annual Share the Love Event,” said Sal Barbagallo, Managing Partner at Subaru of Wakefield. “At Subaru of Wakefield, we strive every day to positively impact our local communities and we whole-heartedly support the Make-A-Wish mission to, together, bring life-changing wishes to those who need it most.”
For more information about Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island, visit massri.wish.org.
About Make-A-Wish® Massachusetts and Rhode Island
Make-A-Wish® Massachusetts and Rhode Island creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. A wish can be a spark that helps a child believe anything is possible. In the face of life-threatening medical conditions, wishes help children experience profound joy, renewed strength and resiliency, and lasting hope to keep striving and dreaming for the future. In its 30+ year history, the organization has granted wishes for more than 8,500 children in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Visit Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island at www.massri.wish.org for more information and ways to get involved.
