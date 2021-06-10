Subaru of Wakefield selected Make-A-Wish® as its “Hometown Charity of Choice,” raising $32,800 this year and $180,000 over the past four years. Make-A-Wish representatives were at Subaru of Wakefield to congratulate the team and to present them with an award recognizing their achievement (from left to right) George Deveney, Make-A-Wish Chief Advancement Officer; Kimberly Kelley, Subaru of Wakefield; Sal Barbagallo, Managing Partner, Subaru of Wakefield; Sean Holleran, Make-A-Wish Chief Executive Officer; and Hillary Muntz, Make-A-Wish Corporate Partnerships Manager. (Courtesy photo)