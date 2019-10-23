Saint Joseph Schools 4th and 5th grade classes had a fun educational experience at the Topsfield Fair this year! Mr Stackhouse and Mrs Chiodini took their students to the long running agricultural fair to learn about everything from honey to pumpkins. They even had time to fit in a few homemade treats and try their hand at woodworking.
