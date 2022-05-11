WAKEFIELD - The Department of Public Works is seeking feedback from property owners to gain data on outdoor water use.
This information will aid the team in managing and forecasting the Water and Sewer budgets.
This data will also be used by the Advisory Board of Public Works when making decisions about the potential for outdoor water meters.
A quick, two-minute survey has been created to provide your feedback at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/QS6LRVV.
Please submit your response by May 31, 2022.
