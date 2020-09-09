MAKING A HUGE DIFFERENCE DURING DIFFICULT TIMES - Local entrepreneurs Lily & Megan Samborski (left) recently sold "mask necklaces" to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Stoneham & Wakefield. They raised nearly $500. In photo above they are shown presenting a check to Boys & Girls Clubs of Stoneham & Wakefield Executive Director Adam Rodgers.
Local entrepreneurs present check to Boys & Girls Clubs of Stoneham & Wakefield
- Staff Report
