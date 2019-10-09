Did someone say, Craft Fair?!
Well it’s that time of year again for the Annual Fall Craft Fair at the Wakefield- Lynnfield United Methodist Church in Wakefield!
On Sat. Oct. 26th from 9-2pm, please join the crafty Methodist Church folks as well as 13 amazingly talented local crafters, to find that just right gift for you or someone else on your list!
At the Methodist Church Fair, you will see beautiful handmade items like quilts, wreaths, knitted/crocheted items, blankets, hats, scarfs, mittens, jewelry and many other unique handmade gifts. There will even be a, Collectables & White Elephant area as well as a Country Store area to browse in.
Available throughout the Fair , they will offer snacks & lunch items like slices of pie, homemade baked goods, Corn “chowdah”, homemade Mac & Cheese, squash soup, coffee and apple cider! They will even sell local Wakefield Honey and a limited number of their Homemade Frozen Apple pies!
So come and enjoy the New England tradition of a local Fall Church Fair and bring your friends to find that something special! They look forward to welcoming you with fun, food and lots of great handWakefield-Lynnfield United Methodist Church is conveniently located at 273 Vernon Street Wakefield, MA. 781-245-1359 just around the corner from Wakefield's Dolbere School and right off of RT. 128 exit 41!
Visit us on Facebookand on Instagram: Methodistchurchwakefield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.