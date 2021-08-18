WAKEFIELD – Over 200 local children and their family members had the opportunity to touch, climb, and explore all of their favorite trucks at the Boys & Girls Club camp at Moulton Park thanks to National Grid and United Civil. On the afternoon of Friday, July 30th, attendees were treated to free ice cream and an up-close look at all kinds of trucks. The trucks included an ambulance, police cars, construction trucks, excavators, and the always popular ice cream truck.
“National Grid was thrilled to work with the Boys & Girls Club and United Civil, as well as the first responders, to bring smiles to children’s faces,” said Danielle Aretz, Lead Stakeholder Management Specialist at National Grid. “This was one way of saying thank you to the residents of Wakefield as we continue to ensure safe, reliable electric service in the town and the region. And it was a lot of fun.”
The event recognized the 75% completion of the Woburn to Wakefield Line Project. Both companies were excited for the opportunity to show their appreciation and give local kids a day of fun in what has been a very stressful year.
Children also met some of the everyday heroes that drive these vehicles. This would not have been possible without the generosity of first responders who donated their time and vehicles.
“We like to think that in addition to the work we do on 911 trucks, our crews play an important role in our communities by demonstrating their commitment and dedication. In the public eye, our crews know they become important role models for kids like those the Boys & Girls Clubs serve,” said Dinah Olanoff, Senior Director of Strategy and Innovation at Cataldo Ambulance.
Wakefield Police’s newest member, therapy dog Sammy even made an appearance.
The event which was also made possible because of the West Side Social’s Club generous use of their parking lot.
“The West Side was happy to accommodate. We always look forward to working with any organization that wants to help Wakefield, especially their youth,” commented West Side Social Club Board Chair Adam Pinkney.
“This is such an incredible example of what communities can do when the private, public, and non-profit sector are working together. Because of National Grid and United Civil, all of these parties came together, to give our kids a fun escape for a few hours. It’s a great reflection of this amazing town,” said Katie Cafferty, Development Associate at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Stoneham & Wakefield.
For more information about the Boys & Girls Clubs of Stoneham & Wakefield, please visit BGCStoneham.org or BGCWakefield.org.
