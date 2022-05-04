WAKEFIELD - Representative Lipper-Garabedian (D-Melrose) joined the Massachusetts House of Representatives on April 27, 2022, to pass its Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) budget.
This budget responsibly responds to the needs of residents and makes targeted investments to support the Wakefield community, as well as those throughout the Commonwealth.
In addition to the statewide investments in the FY23 budget, Representative Lipper-Garabedian and Representative Donald Wong (R-Saugus) successfully advocated for a $75,000 earmark for the Town of Wakefield for the construction of bathroom facilities beside Lake Quanapowitt.
Funded at $49.73 billion, the House’s FY23 budget continues its strong commitment to cities and towns, and includes significant investments in health care, education, housing, and workforce development, among other priorities.
“I'm glad to have secured funding to improve the accessibility and utility of Wakefield’s Lake Q, a local gem,” said Representative Kate Lipper-Garabedian. “As for statewide investments, I was pleased to see a historic level of funding for early education and childcare as well as significant investments for the workforce that supports our seniors – both top priorities for which I advocated. Thank you to Speaker Ronald Mariano and House Ways & Means Chairman Aaron Michlewitz for their leadership in passing this budget.”
