Cousins Luke Pastore, a junior at St. John’s Prep in Danvers, and Jonathan Theodore, a seventh grade student at Stoneham Central Middle School, organized a February food drive--supported by their neighbors in Wakefield and Stoneham--for the Wakefield Food Pantry. This is the fifth neighborhood food drive organized by Pastore and his family. The results of their efforts: $240 in monetary donations--funds that will be used to purchase healthy foods for guests of the Wakefield Food Pantry--and more than 20 bags of foods, such as cereal, peanut butter, and hearty soups. Fast fact: For every dollar donated, the Wakefield Food Pantry can buy $4-worth of food from the Greater Boston Food Bank.

