WAKEFIELD — Police shot a knife-wielding N.H. man after first responders allegedly stumbled across the 23-year-old nearby the body of his slain mother in her Wakefield residence yesterday morning.
According to Wakefield Police Chief Steven Skory and Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, the circumstances around the police-involved shooting and the events leading up to the grim discovery of Wakefield educator Pamela Wood in her Otis Street home on Thursday are now the subject of an ongoing investigation.
The alleged armed assailant, identified as Manchester, N.H. resident Timothy Martin, reportedly underwent surgery for an unspecified number of gunshot wounds at Lahey Hospital after the encounter with law enforcement.
He is currently being treated in an intensive care unit, and Wakefield Police have disclosed that at least two of their officers discharged their service weapons. Both of the officers have been placed on paid administrative leave per departmental policy.
No first responders were serioulsy hurt during the incident, but five officers who responded to the quiet Otis Street neighborhood yesterday for a well-being check on the 61-year-old victim were brought to an area hospital for treatment.
Press officials for Ryan’s office say Martin is officially in custody, but it’s not immediately clear what crimes he is being held on. It is presumed that he is a suspect in his 61-year-old mother’s death, which is being classified as a homicide.
Story and Ryan during a press conference in Wakefield yesterday afternoon explained that the speech therapist’s co-workers at the Greenwood Elementary School advised her relatives that she failed to show up for an 8:30 a.m. appointment at her workplace yesterday. Family members, unable to get in touch with her or gain access to the dwelling, then contacted police at approximately 9:55 a.m. for assistance.
Wakefield firefighters and police arrived at the home shortly thereafter to find the residence locked, but they were able to gain entry by prying open a rear door. Once inside, they checked the second and first floor of the residence and found no one home.
Wakefield firefighters then went to the basement, where they found the 61-year-old dead an evidencing signs of “multiple traumatic injuries”. Police were then called to the crime scene, were they allegedly first encountered Martin.
“Multiple officers proceeded downstairs continuing to announce their presence. At that time, the suspect…who did not reside in the home and reportedly was not expected to be there, allegedly emerged running toward officers while in possession of a knife that he was holding above his head,” the district attorney’s office explained in a joint statement with the Wakefield police released last night.
“Two Wakefield officers discharged their guns striking the victim. The officers performed life-saving efforts on scene and Mr. Martin was transported to Lahey Hospital,” the prepared statement continues.
