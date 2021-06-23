WAKEFIELD - Subaru of Wakefield and its Managing Partner Sal Barbagallo have donated a therapy/comfort dog to the Wakefield Police Department. Sampson, a/k/a Samy, a Black English lab, is named after Becca Sampson, a loving, sweet and strong 6th grader who loved all animals, real and magical. Becca lost her courageous fight with lymphoblastic leukemia in 2018.
The Black English lab was born on March 25, 2021, and was bred by Shannon Sliver of Crosslots Labradors in Weare, NH. The dog and her handler, School Resource Officer Kelley Tobyne, will be in Wakefield schools to compliment the officer’s daily tasks of helping students and faculty. Samy will also be out in the community to visit local businesses and to help bring awareness to charities and events within the town as an Ambassador for the Wakefield Police Department and the Town of Wakefield.
Both Officer Tobyne and Samy will be members of the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council’s Critical Incident Stress Management Team. This team meets Officers from NEMLEC communities to help diffuse and debrief after response to traumatic calls for service.
“Becca fought hard and cared deeply for what she believed in, giving hope and strength to everyone around her,” Officer Tobyne said. “Her parents, Kim and Glen, and her older brother, Timmy are excited about the department’s decision to name Sampson and honor Becca’s memory.”
In addition to providing the funding for Samy, Barbagallo and Subaru of Wakefield will pay for her food, while the cost of her health insurance has been donated by the Rotary Club of Wakefield.
“Sal Barbagallo’s generous donation of Samy and his offer to cover the costs of her food has afforded the Wakefield community this amazing opportunity,” Wakefield Police Chief Steve Skory said. “We are grateful to Sal and to the Rotary Club who have made this opportunity possible.”
“We are honored to make this donation to the Wakefield Police Department and the Town of Wakefield,” Sal Barbagallo added. “Samy will be a great asset, not only to the children of Wakefield, but to the entire community.”
Samy will be available to the community and she and Officer Tobyne look forward to having the opportunity to meet everyone as they walk the school halls and travel throughout the community.
