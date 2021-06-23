DOG DAYS OF SUMMER - Subaru of Wakefield Managing Partner Sal Barbagallo, (center), recently received a visit from the Wakefield Police Department’s therapy/comfort dog Sampson, a/k/a Samy, along with Wakefield Police Chief Steve Skory, (left), and Samy’s handler Officer Kelley Tobyne, (right). Barbagallo was presented with a certificate of appreciation from the department during the visit in recognition of his generous donations of the funds to obtain the therapy dog and her food.