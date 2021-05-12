WAKEFIELD –In December 2020, the Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA) invited Wakefield to collaborate in conducting a feasibility study for a potential construction project to renovate or rebuild Wakefield Memorial High School.
On Monday, May 17 at 7 p.m., Wakefield Public Schools and the Permanent Building Committee will host an informational meeting to update residents about the project.
The meeting agenda includes project background and progress so far, the process moving forward, and the project timeline. Participants can join
via Zoom at https://
us02web.zoom.us/j/87629417179 / Zoom Access ID: 876 2941 7179.
Residents can also call 1-312-626-6799 using meeting ID 876 2941 7179.
About the MSBA
The MSBA partners with Massachusetts communities to support the design and construction of educationally appropriate, flexible, sustainable, and cost-effective public school facilities.
Since its 2004 inception, the Authority has made over 1,750 site visits to more than 250 school districts as part of its due diligence process and has made over $14.8 billion in reimbursements for school construction projects.
