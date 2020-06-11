WAKEFIELD - The next Town Meeting will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 9 a.m. at the WHS Field House located at 60 Farm Street
The town charter states that “all legislative powers of the Town shall be exercised by an open Town Meeting." These meetings are typically held twice a year, in the spring and fall.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Town Moderator William H. Carroll postponed May's Town Meeting until June 20, 2020. The meeting will take place at the Wakefield Memorial High School Field House (60 Farm Street) at 9 a.m.
The deadline to register to vote in Town Meeting is Wednesday, June 10. Wakefield residents who are not registered to vote can register here. If you have questions about registration, connect with the Town Clerk’s office at (781) 246-6383.
Town Election: June 23, 2020 | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Town Election has been rescheduled to June 23, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Galvin Middle School, 525 Main Street.
The deadline to register to vote in the up-coming Town Election is Friday, June 12, 2020. Wakefield residents who are not registered to vote can register there. If you have questions about registration, connect with the Town Clerk’s office at (781) 246-6383.
Note that the original date for the Town Election (April 23, 2020) is to remain on the ballot. Early-voting ballots as well as absentee ballots will be marked “Absentee Ballot.”
Early Voting is Available!
Residents have the opportunity to vote early. Simply download the Early Ballot Application online at https://www.sec.state.
Municipal-Early-Ballot-Application.pdf and submit it to the Town Clerk’s office in one of four ways:
• Scan and email to Town Clerk Betsy Sheeran at bsheeran@wakefield.ma.us
•Fax to the Town Clerk’s office at 781-246-4155
• Mail to the Office of the Town Clerk, 1 Lafayette Street, Wakefield, MA 01880
• Drop off in the Town Clerk’s mailbox on the front steps of Town Hall
In order to be processed, the application must be signed by the registered voter. It is the responsibility of the voter to return the ballot on or before June 23, 2020. Once the application is processed, the voter will receive the ballot via the U.S.P.S.
The ballot will have the date of the originally scheduled Town Election (April 23, 2020) and will have the heading “Absentee Ballot.” This determination has been made by the Secretary of State’s Office-Elections Division.
