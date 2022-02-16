WAKEFIELD – Parent University is back for spring semester! Since 2014, Wakefield Public Schools has offered parents and caregivers programming that addresses academic, social-emotional, and technology topics through its Parent University series. The keynotes and interactive workshops are open to all caregivers and will be held virtually throughout the month of March.
Keynote: March 3; Lynn Lyons presents Helping Your Children and Teens: The Emotional Skills Your Family Needs
Based on current research and over 30 years of clinical experience, Lynn Lyons will discuss strategies to help caregivers manage their children’s anxiety, moods, and social pressures. She will review the common traps adults fall into and the key adjustments needed to prevent and help mental health challenges in our kids. Lyons, a licensed independent clinical social worker and previous speaker at Parent University, has consistently been among the best reviewed contributors by event attendees. This event will take place on Thursday, March 3 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Registration is now open at www.sites.google.com/site/
wpsparentuniversity.
Keynote: March 10; Mishy Lesser hosts a Q&A on the documentary Dawnland
Dawnland, an Emmy Award-winning documentary, reveals the untold narrative of Indigenous child removal in the United States. The film follows the first government-sanctioned truth and reconciliation commission in the United States as contemporary Wabanaki communities in Maine witness intimate, sacred moments of truth-telling and healing. Dawnland is being used as part of the High School’s humanities curriculum in order to get students to think critically about the ideas of truth, reconciliation, and the value of viewing our collective past through multiple lenses. The questions and conversations that the documentary sparks are invaluable to explore in school, at home, and as a community.
Registering for this keynote will provide you with a link to view the 86-minute documentary on your own time and attend a Q&A session with Mishy Lesser, Ed.D, the film’s learning director. The session will take place on Thursday, March 10, from 7 to 8 p.m. Registration is now open at www.sites.
google.com/site/wpsparentuniversity/
Workshops: Thursday, March 24 and Thursday, March 31
A series of casual, interactive workshops will be offered the evenings of March 24 and 31. These workshops will be facilitated by Wakefield Public Schools staff and community partners and offer a variety of topics that span all grade levels. See the schedule and register today at www.sites.
google.com/site/wpsparentuniversity.
