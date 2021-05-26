WAKEFIELD - In addition to placing flags on marked Veterans graves at Lakeside Cemetery (May 24, 4 p.m.) and Forest Glade Cemetery (May 28,
4 p.m.) the Wakefield Veterans Advisory Board will host Wakefield’s annual Memorial Day Ceremony on May 31 at at 1 p.m., weather permitting.
The Ceremony will take place at the World War II Memorial on Veterans Memorial Common. David Mangan, USAF Veteran, will give the keynote address. The Board will
be joined by high school musicians Zachariah Baumhardt, Bianca Zani, and Leah Goddard; Scout Troop 701; American Legion Post 63; Rabbi Gregory Hersh; and local leaders and legislators.
Volunteers are welcome to assist in placing flags on the Veterans graves at Lakeside and Forest Glade. Residents with questions can contact the Veteran's Advisory Board at VeteranAdvisoryBoard@wakefield.ma.us.
Anyone interested in learning more about the programs and services available to Veterans can connect with Wakefield’s Veteran Services Office. Staff are located at 30 Converse Street in the McCarthy Senior Center and can be reached at 781-246-6377.
