SDOI WAKEFIELD

The Wakefield Sons and Daughters of Italy have been casually playing bocce in the summer for years. But this year, they took their talents on the road – with great success and fun. Earlier in the month, the Wakefield Lodge went to neighboring Wilmington for a friendly game of bocce. The lodge is proud to announce the team of Gene, Henrietta, Anna and Dorrie were the winners (top photo) while fans cheered them on (below). Later in the month, many members will be preparing a spaghetti dinner for our young friends at the Boys’ and Girls’ Club. If curious about the Lodge, you are invited to attend a meeting and “try before you buy.” Please contact President Paula Sasso for information at wakefieldosia@gmail.com.

 (Courtesy photos)

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.