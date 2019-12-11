WAKEFIELD - The Town of Wakefield recently received a $50,000 earmark from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to help create a community garden near Lake Quannapowitt. On December 17, residents are welcome to attend an informational forum to discuss the project proposal. The meeting will take place at the Americal Civic Center’s Heritage Room at 7 p.m.
“Community gardens bring people together and provide the opportunity for residents to share knowledge with one another,” noted Mehreen Butt, the Town Councilor who spearheaded the grant application. “We have many residents who are in apartments, condos, and senior-living facilities who could use the space in lieu of a traditional home garden. But that wouldn’t be a prerequisite, and any resident could apply for a plot. Across the country, these projects have provided opportunity for people to grow healthy foods, destress, exercise, and get to know other folks from their communities.”
The proposed garden would be managed by Wakefield’s Recreation Department and the earmark must be used by June 30, 2020 or Wakefield would forfeit the funds. The December 17 forum, hosted by Town Administrator Steve Maio and Recreation Director Dan McGrath, will review proposed garden locations, regulations, and the application process.
The community garden concept is already blooming in many of our Wakefield Public Schools. Students at the Greenwood School, for example, learn science concepts while growing vegetables that are ultimately donated to the Wakefield Interfaith Food Pantry. The Galvin Middle School brings the harvest inside with tower gardens.
All interested residents are encouraged to attend on December 17.
(0) comments
