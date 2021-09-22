WAKEFIELD - The Wakefield Center Neighborhood Association is very pleased to announce it will hold its “Festival by the Lake” on Saturday, October 2, from 10am to 4pm on Wakefield’s beautiful Lower Common.
Because of COVID we canceled our 2020 Festival and postponed this year’s Festival. Over the past 18 months we have received many inquiries from crafters - ones who have attended our Festival in past years and many who are new to us.
With an expected 120 talented artists and crafters exhibiting, numerous local non-profit organizations in attendance, live music from the historic bandstand, delicious food, and 50/50 raffles, it promises to be a memorable day. In case of rain, the Festival will be postponed to Sunday, October 3 (next day). Check our web site, wcna.org, or our voice-mail, 781-246-9262, after 2PM on Friday, October 1, for postponement information.
Arts & Crafts
As one of the largest craft events in the area, the Festival draws some of the finest craftspeople from throughout New England and it attracts visitors from as far away as Maine and New York. Besides a variety of high quality, hand-made arts and crafts, thousands of visitors also enjoy the children’s entertainments, non-profit organizations’ displays, live music, fine food, beautiful Lake Quannapowitt, and wonderful New England weather.
Entertainment
Before noon, we will be featuring the Jazz sounds of Audie Bridges and his band. Audie has been a favorite of the festival for many years.
In the afternoon, we will be featuring Steve Hurl of the band Jumpin’ Juba, playing blues mixed with many flavors of American “roots” music: New Orleans inspired swamp rock, classic boogie-woogie, folk, Memphis rock & roll, and a mix of everything from calypso to country.
Delicious food
The WCNA will once again provide delicious fresh-cooked grilled burgers and hot dogs and a variety of refreshing cold drinks.
WCNA projects
The Festival provides funding for WCNA’s civic improvement projects. Our current project is the repair of the Veteran’s Memorial Common fence.
WCNA annual events
Every year, the WCNA hosts The Festival by the Lake, The Spring Egg Hunt, and The Lighting of the Lights. These three annual events, in addition to all the beautification projects, are the organization’s gifts to the Town of Wakefield.
For information about the Festival by the Lake or the WCNA, visit wcna.org.
