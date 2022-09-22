WAKEFIELD - The Wakefield Permanent Building Committee will host a virtual Community Forum on September 27 at 7 p.m. to review design progress and discuss sustainability options for the new Wakefield Memorial High School. This public forum will have both in-person and Zoom options.
Participants can join the meeting in person at the Wakefield Community Access TV (WCAT) studio at the High School, located at 60 Farm Street. The WCAT studio is in the rear of the building, to the right of the Field House entrance.
Those interested in attending remotely can connect via Zoom dial in at (309) 205 3325 using meeting ID 817 3992 2560. Residents can also watch the presentation on WCAT.
Learn more on the project site at www.wakefieldmhsproject.com.
