WAKEFIELD - Have you ever wanted to be on the Town Board? Now Is Your Chance! There are Two Town Board Openings in Wakefield:
FINANCE COMMITTEE
The Wakefield Town Council is seeking Wakefield residents, 18 years of age and older who are interested in serving on the Finance Committee to fill the remainder of a three year term ending June 30, 2020. The Finance Committee is a fifteen (15) member Committee, which members shall be appointed to three (3) year terms by a Finance Committee Selection Committee consisting of the Moderator, the Chairperson of the Town Council, and the outgoing Chairperson of the Finance Committee, so arranged that the terms of as nearly an equal number of members as is possible shall expire each year. The subject matter of all proposals regarding Town budgets, appropriations of money, transfers of money, expenditures of money, borrowing of money, or revenues, to be submitted to a Town Meeting by warrant article or articles, shall be referred to the Finance Committee by the Town Council at the earliest practicable time following their receipt by the Town Council. The Finance Committee shall report its recommendations on every such article contained in a Town Meeting warrant, in writing, together with a brief statement of the reasons for each such recommendation. Before preparing its recommendations the Finance Committee shall hold one or more public hearings to permit public discussion on the subject matter of all such articles contained in the warrant. Any other conditions of appointment or service as may be deemed necessary or desirable shall be established by this charter or by by-law.
Anyone interested in being considered for the open seat shall fill out the ‘Application for Appointment’ form and email that along with your resume
to Sherri Dalton sdalton@wakefield.ma.us by December 17, 2019 at
4:30 p.m.
RETIREMENT BOARD
The Wakefield Town Council is seeking a member to fill the Town Council appointment to the Wakefield Retirement Board. The Retirement Board is a non-compensated five (5) member Board, comprised of two (2) elected members which must be members of the Wakefield Retirement system; one (1) member who is the Town Accountant and serves as an ex-officio; one (1) member who is appointed by the other four (4) members and one (1) member who is appointed by the Town Council. The Wakefield Retirement System’s assets are fully invested with the State run PRIM Board (Pension Reserve Investment Management Board). The Wakefield Retirement System is governed by Massachusetts General Laws, c. 32, with the Public Employee Retirement Administration Commission as its regulatory authority and applicants should have a full understanding of Massachusetts General Laws, c.32. Board members are required to attend monthly meetings held at Town Hall on the third Thursday of the month at 8:00 a.m. In addition to the monthly meetings, there is mandatory Retirement Board member training. PERAC requires Board members to meet an 18 hour minimum number of educational credits per term and file an Annual Statement of Financial Interest with PERAC in order to continue serving on the retirement board. Your Annual Statement of Financial Interest must also include information regarding your spouse’s financial interest and your dependent children’s financial interest.
Anyone interested in being considered shall email their resumeto Sherri Dalton sdalton@wakefield.ma.us by December 17, 2019 at 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.