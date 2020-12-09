Beginning at 1 p.m. at Wakefield Memorial High School
WAKEFIELD—Santa and his elves are set to bring holiday cheer to kids of all ages during Santa’s Wakefield Tour sponsored by the Wakefield Lynnfield Chamber of Commerce on Saturday afternoon, December 12th. The tour will feature Santa and his helpers as they travel through Wakefield beginning at 1 p.m. at Wakefield Memorial High School. The town wide tour will wind through a number of main streets before ending back at the high school. Santa’s Wakefield Tour will include Toys for Tots collection boxes along the route where local residents and friends can donate new unwrapped toys for the Wakefield Police Department’s annual collection. The boxes will be placed along the route in designated locations a half-hour before the tour begins and will be collected after Santa passes by. Santa’s Wakefield Tour will be led by the Wakefield Police Department, and tour sponsors will serve as Santa’s “reindeers” as they accompany him throughout the route. The Wakefield Fire Department will also participate. The tour route will include the following streets: Hemlock Road, Farm Street, Old Nahant Road, Oak Street, Greenwood Avenue, Pitman Avenue, Main Street, Chestnut Street, Prospect Street, Church Street, Main Street (lakeside), Lowell Street, Vernon Street, Water Street, Preston Street, New Salem Street, Butler Avenue, Water Street, Farm Street and Hemlock Road. Spectators are advised that they will have a better view of Santa on the passenger side of the route. The specific route is accessible on the Wakefield Lynnfield Chamber website www.wakefieldlynnfieldchamber.org and the Town website at www.wakefield.ma.us Toys for Tots drop off locations include the five-way stop at the intersection of Green/Oak/Greenwood Avenue, in front of the Greenwood School, J.J. Round Park, north side of Main Street across from the Galvin School, Chestnut and Prospect Street intersection, Common/Crescent Streets, Cordis Street at Main Street, Dolbeare School, Salem and Vernon Street intersection, Water and Vernon Streets, Crystal Community Club, and St. Florence Church. Santa will travel aboard a vehicle supplied by Sal Barbagallo of Subaru of Wakefield, and tour reindeers will include the following sponsors: The Savings Bank, Wakefield Co-operative Bank, Dockside Restaurant, Subaru of Wakefield, Mystic Painting Co., Wakefield Municipal Gas & Light Department, First Financial Trust, and Cataldo Ambulance. “The Wakefield Lynnfield Chamber of Commerce is happy to bring some holiday cheer to the Wakefield community during this special holiday season,” Executive Director John Smolinsky said. “We appreciate the help and support of the Town of Wakefield, as well as the Wakefield Police and Fire Departments, and our sponsors.” “We are so pleased to partner with the Chamber in bringing a little holiday spirit to our citizens both young and old, in a safe manner.” Wakefield Town Administrator Steve Maio added. “Thank you to all our first responders and health care workers during this trying time.” Additional information can be obtained on the Chamber website www.wakefieldlynnfieldchamber.org.
